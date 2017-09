When is GFCI protection for the 125V, 15A and 20A receptacle outlets mounted on a generator not required for unbonded (floating neutral) portable generators, 15kW or smaller?

A) When the 125V receptacle(s) are interlocked such that they are not available when any 125/250V receptacles are in use

B) When a single ground rod is installed adjacent to the portable generator

C) When two ground rods are installed adjacent to the portable generator

D) Never