Conductors for General Wiring

Article 310 contains the general requirements for conductors, such as insulation markings, ampacity ratings, and conditions of use. It doesn’t apply to conductors that are part of flexible cords or fixture wires — nor does it apply to conductors that are integral parts of equipment [90.7 and 300.1(B)].

Uses permitted

Insulated conductors typically used in dry and damp locations include THHN, THHW, THWN, or THWN-2 [310.10(B)]. See Table 310.104 for a complete list