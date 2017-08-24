GFCI Rules Revisited

I have asked hundreds of electricians, inspectors, and Code enthusiasts if the receptacle in the photo is included in the 2017 GFCI protection requirements of Sec. 210.8(B). I was surprised at the amount of confusion it presented.

Let’s try to figure it out by asking some questions. Is it a single-phase receptacle? Yes. Then, so far, it’s included. Is it 50A or less? Yes, it is rated 30A. Is it rated 150V to ground, or less? Ah, this is when the confusion starts to set it.