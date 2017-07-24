Illustrated Catastrophes: Ridiculous RV Park Problems

All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC.

Ridiculous RV Park Problems

This gem of an installation was sent in by John McGonagil, a sales associate for City Electric Supply in Panama City, Fla. He states this is a 30A recreational vehicle (RV) hookup. It seems that the customer was using a landscape contractor to perform this electrical work. Thankfully, McGonagil referred him or her to a licensed electrician.

Related: