Menu
NEC - Code Violations Illustrated
National Electrical Code

Illustrated Catastrophes: Ridiculous RV Park Problems

More Code catastrophes uncovered and corrected in these faulty installations

All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC.

Ridiculous RV Park Problems

This gem of an installation was sent in by John McGonagil, a sales associate for City Electric Supply in Panama City, Fla. He states this is a 30A recreational vehicle (RV) hookup. It seems that the customer was using a landscape contractor to perform this electrical work. Thankfully, McGonagil referred him or her to a licensed electrician.

Related:

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Design
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Illustrated Catastrophes: Alaskan Airport Ailments
Illustrated Catastrophes: Alaskan Airport Ailments
Apr 20, 2017
Illustrated Catastrophes: Getting a Leg Up on the Competition
Illustrated Catastrophes: Getting a Leg Up on the Competition
Mar 20, 2017
Illustrated Catastrophes: Fire in the Hole
Illustrated Catastrophes: Fire in the Hole
Sep 22, 2016
Illustrated Catastrophes: Stop Making Waves
Illustrated Catastrophes: Stop Making Waves
Nov 18, 2016