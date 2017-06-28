Multiwire Branch Circuit Rules on Construction Sites

Are you ready to chase your tail and keep going around and around the way a dog or cat does? That may happen when it comes to figuring out the rules for multiwire branch circuits on construction sites. The last sentence of Sec. 590.4(D)(1) seems pretty straightforward. It states, “Receptacles on construction sites shall not be placed on any branch circuit that supplies temporary lighting.” Some would say that this also includes multiwire branch circuits because the Art. 100 defini