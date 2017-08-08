NEC Adoption: Where Does Your State Stand?

Is your state up to code? The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFi) recently released an infographic that answers that very question in one handy visual. Several states recently adopted the 2017 NEC, with a number of others currently completing the adoption process. The National Electrical Code (NEC) is updated every three years, but states have to adopt each version of their own accord. The ESFi map shows that some states are still operating on electrical standards and codes from almost a decade ago! For more information on NEC adoption, visit the organization’s website.

Electrical Safety Foundation International