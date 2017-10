The Oregon Building Codes Division completed their rule change process for the State’s Electrical Specialty Code. The Oregon Electrical Specialty Code rules took effect on October 1, 2017. The new rules are based on the 2017 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC), but include a long list of amendments. The Oregon Amendments to the 2017 NEC for the 2017 Oregon Electrical Specialty Code can be accessed on the Oregon Building Codes Division website.