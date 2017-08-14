New Hampshire to Adopt 2017 NEC

Senate Bill 135 was approved by the legislature on July 6, 2017, which will amend RAS 155.1.1 by adopting the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC) as part of the State Building Code. This recommendation by the Building Code Review Board was voted on March 10, 2017, through their regulatory review process for the legislature to accept a proposal to adopt the 2017 NEC to be effective Jan. 1, 2018. The State requires all electrical license holders to complete the continuing education requirements for renewal prior to the adoption of the next version of the electrical code. The extended time frame for adoption will allow all licensees to complete this requirement.