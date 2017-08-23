North Carolina to Adopt 2017 NEC

According to a recent edition of Code Alerts from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the North Carolina Building Code Council has accepted a petition to adopt the 2017 National Electrical Code, supplemented with North Carolina Amendments. A public hearing has been scheduled for 9 am on September 12, 2017 at 325 North Salisbury Street, 2nd Floor Training Room 245, Raleigh, NC 27603.

The Council is expected to vote on the petition at the next Building Code Council meeting on December 12, 2017. Upon approval of the Council and the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings Rules Review Commission, the effective date of the 2017 North Carolina Electrical Code will be April 1, 2018.