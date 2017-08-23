Menu
North Carolina klenger/iStock/Thinkstock
Red Thumbtack Over North Carolina State USA Map. 3D rendering
National Electrical Code

North Carolina to Adopt 2017 NEC

North Carolina Building Code Council to vote on petition in December.

According to a recent edition of Code Alerts from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the North Carolina Building Code Council has accepted a petition to adopt the 2017 National Electrical Code, supplemented with North Carolina Amendments. A public hearing has been scheduled for 9 am on September 12, 2017 at 325 North Salisbury Street, 2nd Floor Training Room 245, Raleigh, NC 27603.

The Council is expected to vote on the petition at the next Building Code Council meeting on December 12, 2017. Upon approval of the Council and the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings Rules Review Commission, the effective date of the 2017 North Carolina Electrical Code will be April 1, 2018.

 

TAGS: Design Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
State of Texas
Texas Adopts 2017 NEC
Aug 21, 2017
Code Quiz: Mounting a Box with Screws
Aug 17, 2017
Arc flash hazard
Code Q&A: Labeling Requirements for Service Equipment
Aug 17, 2017
TIA Related to the Wiring of Emergency Systems Issued
Aug 16, 2017