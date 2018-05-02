Menu
1874 Map of North Carolina By http://www.geographicus.com/mm5/cartographers/gray.txt [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
National Electrical Code

North Carolina Adopts 2017 NEC

The North Carolina Building Code Council has adopted the 2017 NC Electrical Code (2017 NEC) with an effective date of June 12, 2018. Electrical permits that are active between the dates of February 15, 2018 through June 12, 2018 shall be allowed to be regulated entirely by the 2014 NC Electrical Code or the 2017 NC Electrical Code as an alternate method of construction by notifying the local authority having jurisdiction in accordance with section 102.5 of the NC Administrative Code and Policies.

The North Carolina Building Code Council has also adopted the 2018 NC Building Code (2015 I-Codes) with an effective date of January 1, 2019. Building permits that are active between the dates of July 1, 2018 through January 1, 2019 shall be allowed to be regulated entirely by the 2012 NC Building Code or the 2018 NC Building Code as an alternate method of construction by notifying the local authority having jurisdiction in accordance with section 102.5 of the NC Administrative Code and Policies.

Links for further information: Administrative regulations and NC Electrical Code amendments, NC Building Code amendments.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
factory workshop interior
NEC Rules for Repair Garages
May 01, 2018
neutral ground transformer
Neutral Grounding of Dry-Type Ventilated Transformers
Apr 30, 2018
roof
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 123
Apr 30, 2018
Swimming pool
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 122
Apr 23, 2018