North Carolina Adopts 2017 NEC

The North Carolina Building Code Council has adopted the 2017 NC Electrical Code (2017 NEC) with an effective date of June 12, 2018. Electrical permits that are active between the dates of February 15, 2018 through June 12, 2018 shall be allowed to be regulated entirely by the 2014 NC Electrical Code or the 2017 NC Electrical Code as an alternate method of construction by notifying the local authority having jurisdiction in accordance with section 102.5 of the NC Administrative Code and Policies.

The North Carolina Building Code Council has also adopted the 2018 NC Building Code (2015 I-Codes) with an effective date of January 1, 2019. Building permits that are active between the dates of July 1, 2018 through January 1, 2019 shall be allowed to be regulated entirely by the 2012 NC Building Code or the 2018 NC Building Code as an alternate method of construction by notifying the local authority having jurisdiction in accordance with section 102.5 of the NC Administrative Code and Policies.

Links for further information: Administrative regulations and NC Electrical Code amendments, NC Building Code amendments.