Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission Calls for Committee Members

The Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission (OUBCC) is calling for volunteers to serve on an Electrical Technical Committee (ETC) to review the 2017 Edition of the National Electrical Code. The committee is expected to review the 2017 NEC, determine if it should be adopted by the OUBCC, and if so, propose any modifications needed to fit the needs of the State of Oklahoma. Meetings, which will be open to the public, will be held in the CIB/OUBCC Board Room at 2401 NW 23rd Street, Suite 2F, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on this committee or who has a recommended change, visit the original report for links to fill out a Technical Committee Application and/or Public Comment Form.