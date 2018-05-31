Proposed NFPA Standards for Electrical Inspections In the Works

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has two new standards in the works related to electrical inspections and the inspectors who perform them.

The NFPA Technical Committee on Electrical Inspections began work on the proposed standards a year and a half ago. NFPA 78: Guide on Electrical Inspections, and NFPA 1078: Standard for Electrical Inspector Professional Qualifications, both received public input through mid-February this year, and the technical committee is working now on finalizing the first draft of the standards, according to Jeff Sargent, Regional Electrical Code Specialist at NFPA, in a live seminar this afternoon.

The first drafts of the two proposed standards will be released Aug. 22, 2018. If there are no amendments the committee expects to have the final standard by August 2019. If there are certified amendments, the standards will go through a second draft process and be released in August 2020, Sargent said.

He added that the Technical Committee on Electrical Inspections is still looking for more committee members.

NFPA members can find more information, including applications to join the committee, at the NFPA site:

NFPA 78: Guide on Electrical Inspections

NFPA 1078: Standard for Electrical Inspector Professional Qualifications