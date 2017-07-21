Safety-Related Maintenance Practices

Chapter 2 of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, provides the requirements for practical safety-related maintenance of electrical equipment and installations that fall under the Scope [90.2] of this standard [200.1]. The thrust of Chapter 2 is to identify what needs maintaining for the purposes of employee safety.

The first requirement is in Art. 205. It’s also an OSHA requirement. You’ll find an OSHA-compliant definition in Art. 100. The requirement