Menu
NEC Code Basics - July 2017
National Electrical Code

Switch and Receptacle Installation Basics

These are commonly connected devices, but are you sure you know the installation requirements?

Switches controlling line-to-neutral loads must have a neutral conductor installed at a switch serving bathrooms, hallways, stairways, or rooms suitable for human habitation or occupancy, as defined in the applicable building code [404.2(C)] (Fig. 1).

When wiring for 3-way and 4-way switches, only the ungrounded conductors are switched [404.2(A)]. The neutral conductor must not be switched. New with the 2017 NEC: Where 3-way and 4-way switches are visible in a room, o

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Code Basics
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Nine Sure Ways to Screw up a Switch Installation
Nine Sure Ways to Screw up a Switch Installation
Jul 08, 2016
NEC Electrical Requirements for Prefabricated Homes
NEC Electrical Requirements for Prefabricated Homes
Sep 17, 2014
Critical Code Requirements for Health Care Facilities
Critical Code Requirements for Health Care Facilities
Nov 18, 2016
House Bill 2021 signed into law
Florida Legislature Updates Code Adoption Procedures
Jul 25, 2017