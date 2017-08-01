Menu
NEC Snap App Quiz Image
National Electrical Code

Take the 2017 NEC Challenge

This six question quiz will test your knowledge of NEC rules.

Show us what you've got

Take this six question quiz to test your knowledge of NEC rules.

 
TAGS: Quizzes Training Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
nec logo
Tip of the Week: Insights from NEC Article 90, Part 3
Jul 31, 2017
NEC Code Basics - July 2017
Switch and Receptacle Installation Basics
Jul 25, 2017
House Bill 2021 signed into law
Florida Legislature Updates Code Adoption Procedures
Jul 25, 2017
NEC - What's Wrong Here?
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Storage unit or electrical room?
Jul 24, 2017