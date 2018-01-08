Menu
National Electrical Code

Texas Seeks Input on NFPA 78

Suggested changes are now being accepted on the preliminary draft.

According to the Jan. 5, 2018 edition of Code Alerts from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the 2021 edition of the new NFPA 78, “Guide on Electrical Inspections” is now open for public input. The closing date is Feb. 14, 2018.

This document covers minimum criteria to aid in organizing and conducting electrical inspections, which includes administration, plans review, and field inspection for new electrical installations and modifications to existing electrical installations in conformance with the AHJ requirements. Read more details on the NFPA website

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
1-4-18 Moving Violations Video
Moving Violations Video No. 158: Readily Accessible, or Not?
Jan 04, 2018
1-4-18 WWH photo
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Buried Treasure
Jan 04, 2018
Code Quiz: Disconnecting Means for Fixed Industrial Process Heating Equipment
Jan 04, 2018
Code Q&A: Types of Cables Allowed in Dry and Damp Locations
Jan 04, 2018