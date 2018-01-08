Texas Seeks Input on NFPA 78

According to the Jan. 5, 2018 edition of Code Alerts from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the 2021 edition of the new NFPA 78, “Guide on Electrical Inspections” is now open for public input. The closing date is Feb. 14, 2018.

This document covers minimum criteria to aid in organizing and conducting electrical inspections, which includes administration, plans review, and field inspection for new electrical installations and modifications to existing electrical installations in conformance with the AHJ requirements. Read more details on the NFPA website.