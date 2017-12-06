Three More States Adopt New NEC Versions

According to several recent editions of Code Alerts from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, three more states recently took steps to adopt the newer versions of the National Electrical Code (NEC).

The 6th Edition (2017) Florida Building Code goes into effect on December 31. 2017. The 2017 edition is based on the 2015 I-Codes and includes adoption of the 2014 NEC, with no state amendments. The 9-volume set of codes can be accessed online. A comparison of the code requirements from the 5th edition to the 6th edition can be reviewed online as well. The draft timeline and work plan for the 7th Edition (2020) Florida Building Code, based on the 2018 I-Codes and 2017 NEC, can be downloaded here.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs officially adopted the 2017 National Electrical Code with no state amendments. The effective date of the updated mandatory electrical code is January 1, 2018. Access additional information related to the Georgia Construction Codes Program online.

On November 15, 2017, the Construction Industries Commission of the State of New Mexico voted to approve proposed changes to the New Mexico Administrative Code Section 14.10.4 and adopt the 2017 New Mexico Electrical Code, based on the 2017 National Electrical Code. The existing 2014 NMEC, based on the 2014 NEC, has some amendments (more restrictive than the model code) that will be carried over into the new edition of the Code. View the NMAC 14.10.4 amendments.