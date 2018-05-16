TIA Related to Docking Facilities and Marinas

Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) 17-15 (SC 18-4-4 / Log #1348) to NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, 2017 edition, revises Sections 555.2 and 555.3. The TIA was processed by the National Electrical Code Panel 7 and the NEC Correlating Committee, and was issued by the Standards Council on April 10, 2018, with an effective date of April 30, 2018.

As outlined in the TIA, two new definitions are added to Sec. 555.2:

“Docking Facility. A covered or open, fixed or floating structure that provides access to the water and to which boats are secured.

“Marina. A facility, generally on the waterfront, that stores and services boats in berths, on moorings, and in dry storage or stack storage.”

In addition, the TIA revises Sec. 555.3 to read as follows:

“555.3 Ground-Fault Protection. For other than floating buildings covered by 553.4, ground-fault protection for docking facilities shall be provided in accordance with (A) and (B).

“(A) Feeder and Branch Circuit Conductors. The overcurrent protective devices that supply the Feeder and branch circuit conductors that are installed on marina, boatyards, and commercial and noncommercial docking facilities shall have be provided with ground-fault protection set to open at currents not exceeding 30mA. Coordination with downstream ground-fault protection shall be permitted at the feeder overcurrent protective device.

“Exception: Transformer secondary conductors of a separately derived system that do not exceed 3 m (10 ft) and are installed in a raceway shall be permitted to be installed without ground-fault protection. This exception shall also apply to the supply terminals of the equipment supplied by the transformer secondary conductors.

“(B) Receptacles Providing Shore Power. In lieu of the requirement of 210.8, receptacles installed in accordance with 555.19(A) shall be permitted to have ground-fault protection set to open at currents not exceeding 30mA.”

You can view the full text of the TIA on the NFPA website (PDF).

Note: A TIA is tentative because it has not been processed through the entire standards-making procedures. It is interim because it is effective only between editions of the standard. A TIA automatically becomes a public input of the proponent for the next edition of the standard; as such, it then is subject to all the procedures of the standards-making process.