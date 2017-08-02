TIA Related to Emergency System Wiring Issued

Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) Log #1282 to NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, 2017 edition, revises Sec. 700.10(D)(1)(3). The comment closing date on this TIA is Sept. 14, 2017.

As noted in the substantiation section of this TIA:

“Article 700.10(D) was revised in the 2017 cycle in an effort to make the Article more user friendly. However, paragraph 700.10 (D)(1)(3) of the final version is missing a key safety driven component discussed during both the First and Secon