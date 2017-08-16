TIA Related to the Wiring of Emergency Systems Issued

Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) Log #1293 to NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, 2017 edition, revises Sec. 700.10(D). The comment closing date on this TIA is Sept. 14, 2017.

As noted in the substantiation section of this TIA:

“Article 700.10(D)(3) “Health care occupancies where persons are not capable of self preservation” conflicts with the current (2015) version of NFPA 99.”

As outlined in a portion of the Emergen