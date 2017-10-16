A Weighty Issue

All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC, unless otherwise noted.

For the boxes in these photos, what is the requirement for the minimum luminaire weight they must be capable of supporting? Many installers would look to the requirements in Sec. 314.27(A)(2) for this answer. It states the boxes must be required “to support a luminaire weighing a minimum of 50 lb.” It goes on to say a luminaire weighing more than 50 lb must be supported independently