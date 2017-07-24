Menu
NEC - What's Wrong Here?
National Electrical Code

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Storage unit or electrical room?

Can you identify the Code violation(s) in this photo?

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here’s your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else’s work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2017 NEC.

