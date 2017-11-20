Menu
NEC Code Violatons
National Electrical Code

What's Wrong Here? Hint: Raindrops are falling on my head.

Can you identify the Code violation(s) in this photo?

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here’s your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else’s work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2017 NEC.

 

Hint: Raindrops are falling on my head.

September Winners

Our three winners this month were: Dennis Anderson, a master electrician with Orchid International in Juda, Wis.; Nathan Gallion, an electrical consultant with Gallion Enterprises in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Hudson Doughenbaugh, an electrician with Barder Electric of Dakota, Ill. Each of them knew that installing this flexible cord set through the wall is a violation of Sec. 400.12(2).

Flexible cables, flexible cord sets, and power supply cords shall not be installed through holes in walls, floors, or ceilings. According to Sec. 400.12(1), they also must not be used as a substitute for fixed wiring of a building or structure. Keeping in mind Sec. 90.2 states that “installations” are covered by the Code, I would say that snaking this flexible cord set through the wall would be considered an “installation” that would be prohibited by Sec. 400.12(5).

There tends to be some confusion when it comes to which types of flexible cables and flexible cords are covered by Art. 400. The Informational Note in Sec. 400.1 can offer installers some guidance when it comes to figuring out which cords and cables are included in the rules. The technical name for an “extension cord” like the one in the photo is actually “cord set.” Cord sets are included in the “Uses Not Permitted” rules found in Sec. 400.12.

TAGS: What's Wrong Here?
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC Code Violations
Illustrated Catastrophes: Improvised Failure
Nov 20, 2017
NEC Code Quandaries
Stumped by the Code? Rules Regarding Wiring Installed in Ducts Fabricated for Environmental Air
Nov 20, 2017
Swimming Pool Safety
Swimming Pool Safety
Nov 17, 2017
South Carolina
South Carolina to Adopt 2017 NEC
Nov 16, 2017