Energized Work: What’s Required Beyond PPE?
Energized Work: What's Required Beyond PPE?

Safety means more than just selecting the correct equipment.  

In the April issue of EC&M, we discussed establishing an electrically safe work condition. But what happens if you can’t establish such a condition? That’s where NFPA 70E, Art. 130 comes in to play.

It tells you when an electrically safe work condition must be established [130.1(1)] and then covers the electrical safety-related work practices for when that condition cannot be established [130.1(2)].

