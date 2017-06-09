Menu
National Electrical Code

NEMA Revises Cable Installation Standards to Comply with 2017 NEC

NEMA recently revised NEMA RV 4-2016 and NEMA RV 1-2016 to comply with the 2017 NEC.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently revised NEMA RV 4-2016 Application Guidelines for Service-Entrance Cable and NEMA RV 1-2016 Application and Installation Guidelines for Armored Cable and Metal-Clad Cable to comply with the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC). Both standards provide the building wire industry practical information on the correct usage and industry-recommended practices for the installation of cables. RV 4 covers service-entrance cable (Type SE) while RV 1 addresses Type AC (Armored) and Type MC (Metal-Clad) cables.

NEMA RV 4-2016 is available for $66 in hard copy or at no cost as an electronic download on the NEMA website; NEMA RV 1-2016 is available for $97 in hard copy or at no cost as an electronic download on the NEMA website.

