Menu
NECA Show Coverage

10 Popular Things to Do in Seattle

Seattle Sky View Observatory

We know you’ll be busy attending workshops, seminars, and live events as well as exploring the exhibit hall at the NECA 2017 Show in Seattle this coming weekend. But if you find yourself with some free time, you may want to do a little sightseeing. To help narrow down your choices of what to see and do in the Emerald City, here are 10 consistently top-rated tourist attractions (in random order) you may want to consider.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Seattle Hot Dog
Emerald City Eats
Oct 03, 2017
Seattle NECA Show 2017
Show at a Glance: NECA 2017
Oct 03, 2017
clapperboard
It's a Wrap
Oct 20, 2016
NECA 2016: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3
NECA 2016: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3
Oct 10, 2016