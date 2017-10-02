NECA 2017 Speaker Session Preview

When the doors open to this year’s NECA Show in Seattle, you can bet the EC&M team will be there on the ground to bring you the latest developments straight from the show floor. Check out our exclusive editorial show coverage on ecmweb.com as well as in the daily e-newsletter for real-time updates and highlights, including the latest trends in the industry, new product introductions, standards developments, exhibitor announcements, electrical safety best practices, technical workshop recaps and relevant speaker presentation takeaways.

Following is a list of key sessions Chief Editor Mike Eby has identified as specifically relevant to our readers — some are speaker presentations; others are technical workshops. Look through the educational topics that interest you most, and then check back for more in-depth reporting during the show from October 7-10, 2017.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Quality in Construction

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

By Lonny Simonian, a professor in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design and instructor in the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly)

Introduction to Preplanning

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

By Mark Federle, PE, PhD, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and the McShane Chair in Construction Engineering and Management at Marquette University

Safety Roundtable

8 am to 9:50 a.m.

By Philip Santoro, Electrical Contractor Segment Manager with Schneider Electric, and Wesley Wheeler, NECA member

The Digital Difference

1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

By Leonor Letson and Keith Williams, Sonepar

Connecting the Knowledge of the Engineer with the Knowhow of the Contractor

2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

By Johnny Sellers, Southwire

Let Energy Monitoring Solutions Do the Heavy Lifting

3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

By John Forsyth and Duke Dunford, Schneider Electric

Monday, October 9, 2017

Procurement Chain Disruption: Dealing with Owner-Supplied Material

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

By Dr. Perry Daneshgari, President/CEO of MCA Inc, and Heather Moore, Vice President of Operations for MCA Inc.

Plan for Success: Exceed Expectations, Deliver Excellence

8 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

By Dave Fabulich, Lean Coach for Taft Electric Co, and Steve Rose, Corporate Director of Prefab and Packaging for Rosendin Electric

Leveraging Lighting Retrofits to Drive New Business Opportunities

8 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

By Mark Roush, principal of Experience Light and principal faculty at the Philips Lighting Application Center

Electric Motor System Diagnostics

12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

By Richard Scott, All-Test Pro

Training the Next Generation Successfully

12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

By Dan Carnavole, Eaton

Applying Construction Fall-Protection Concepts to General Industry

1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

By Michael Tesmer and David Jewell, WESCO

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Transforming Client Value Relationships through Co-Creation

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

By Tim Perlick, consultant

Lean Transformation

8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

By Michael McLin, Managing Director at Maxim Consulting Group

Smart Buildings: Integrating PoE with the IoT

9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

By Eric Haugaard, Cree

Increasing Efficiency for BIM Using Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

By Nikhil Gandhi, Sanveo, Inc.