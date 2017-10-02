NECA 2017 Speaker Session Preview

When the doors open to this year’s NECA Show in Seattle, you can bet the EC&M team will be there on the ground to bring you the latest developments straight from the show floor. Check out our exclusive editorial show coverage on ecmweb.com as well as in the daily e-newsletter for real-time updates and highlights, including the latest trends in the industry, new product introductions, standards developments, exhibitor announcements, electrical safety best practices, technical workshop recaps and relevant speaker presentation takeaways.
Following is a list of key sessions Chief Editor Mike Eby has identified as specifically relevant to our readers — some are speaker presentations; others are technical workshops. Look through the educational topics that interest you most, and then check back for more in-depth reporting during the show from October 7-10, 2017.
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Quality in Construction
8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
By Lonny Simonian, a professor in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design and instructor in the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly)
Introduction to Preplanning
8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
By Mark Federle, PE, PhD, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and the McShane Chair in Construction Engineering and Management at Marquette University
Safety Roundtable
8 am to 9:50 a.m.
By Philip Santoro, Electrical Contractor Segment Manager with Schneider Electric, and Wesley Wheeler, NECA member
The Digital Difference
1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
By Leonor Letson and Keith Williams, Sonepar
Connecting the Knowledge of the Engineer with the Knowhow of the Contractor
2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
By Johnny Sellers, Southwire
Let Energy Monitoring Solutions Do the Heavy Lifting
3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
By John Forsyth and Duke Dunford, Schneider Electric
Monday, October 9, 2017
Procurement Chain Disruption: Dealing with Owner-Supplied Material
8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
By Dr. Perry Daneshgari, President/CEO of MCA Inc, and Heather Moore, Vice President of Operations for MCA Inc.
Plan for Success: Exceed Expectations, Deliver Excellence
8 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
By Dave Fabulich, Lean Coach for Taft Electric Co, and Steve Rose, Corporate Director of Prefab and Packaging for Rosendin Electric
Leveraging Lighting Retrofits to Drive New Business Opportunities
8 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
By Mark Roush, principal of Experience Light and principal faculty at the Philips Lighting Application Center
Electric Motor System Diagnostics
12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
By Richard Scott, All-Test Pro
Training the Next Generation Successfully
12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
By Dan Carnavole, Eaton
Applying Construction Fall-Protection Concepts to General Industry
1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
By Michael Tesmer and David Jewell, WESCO
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Transforming Client Value Relationships through Co-Creation
8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
By Tim Perlick, consultant
Lean Transformation
8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
By Michael McLin, Managing Director at Maxim Consulting Group
Smart Buildings: Integrating PoE with the IoT
9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
By Eric Haugaard, Cree
Increasing Efficiency for BIM Using Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
By Nikhil Gandhi, Sanveo, Inc.