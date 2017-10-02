Menu
Seattle NECA Show 2017 Ablestock.com
NECA Show Coverage

Show at a Glance: NECA 2017

Seattle conference offers something for everyone.

The NECA Show is always a big annual event for the electrical contracting industry, and this year promises to be no exception. Held at the Washington State Convention & Trade Center in Seattle October 7-10, the conference offers several special events, one of which is the first TECHTOPIA Pavilion, which will present new disruptive technology and digital media strategies for the construction industry. Stop by TECHTOPIA Booth 1341 to see how these new technologies are revolutionizing electrical contractors’ businesses.

View the full schedule here, take a look at some agenda highlights below, and click on links for more information on some special events.

Opening Reception
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 – 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
MoPop, 325 5th Ave. N., Seattle

Exhibit Hours

  • Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 – 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 10, 2017 – 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2017 –  9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Opening General Session
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker: Amy Purdy, top-ranked snowboarder, dancer, model, actress, and designer

Closing General Session
Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 — 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker: Ben Saunders, polar explorer

Closing Ceremony (Showbox SoDo)
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 – 7:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. (concert starts at 8:15 p.m.)
Entertainment: Huey Lewis and the News

Special Events

Job Fair

Women in NECA Roundtable

Apprentice Day

Presentation Theater

Products & Services

Exhibitors’ List

Map of the Show Floor

Showstopper Showcase

 

