EC&M Launches New Website and Brand Identity

Hopefully, you’ve noticed that our website looks a little different now. We’re excited about our fresh new look and expanded content around the topics of Lighting & Control, Intelligent Buildings, Energy Management, and Renewables. But we didn’t stop there.

Be on the lookout for the soon-to-be-published July issue of the magazine as well. With the goal to refresh, not necessarily reinvent, the look of our print product, we implemented a new logo and color palette — aiming for something more contemporary and cleaner-looking.

Those changes are minor compared with the ones you see when you visit ecmweb.com. Designed to provide an improved user experience, our new website features expanded topics, infinite scrolling and faster page loading. What’s more, with a responsive design, it is optimized for mobile devices, meaning our site is much easier to access and read on tablets and smartphones.

In support of our new look and functionality, we thought it was the perfect time to also expand our editorial focus. While Lighting & Control, Energy Management, Intelligent Buildings, and Renewables are not entirely new topics for EC&M, you’ve indicated a need and a desire to know more in these areas. So we plan to meet these needs with additional news, research, and technical coverage. But don’t worry, we have no plans to stray from our core editorial focus in the areas of the National Electrical Code (NEC), electrical design and construction, electrical maintenance, power quality & reliability, and the like you have come to know and expect from us. You can now browse our content by subject via the dropdown menu in the upper-left corner of our homepage.

All of this is part of a larger effort to create a more recognizable brand system within the Penton’s Buildings group, which includes electrical (EC&M , Electrical Marketing, Electrical Wholesaling ), mechanical (HPAC Engineering, Contracting Business, Contractor, Contractor Leadership Live, HVAC Talk ), and facilities (American School & University, School Designs ) brands dedicated to providing information, education, and insight for cost-effective and energy-efficient building infrastructure. If you visit the websites of any of these properties, which I encourage you to do, you will see a much greater consistency in look and feel across our portfolio of products.

Please share your thoughts and opinions on the changes we’ve made by writing to me at [email protected].