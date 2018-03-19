Texas Revises Electrician Licensing Penalties

The Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation recently adopted a revised enforcement plan that includes a penalty matrix for violations of licensing regulations. The commission adopted the new regulations at a Feb. 20 meeting following a recommendation of the Electrical Safety and Licensing Advisory Board in January.

The revised enforcement plan, recommended by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), updated the specific ranges of penalties and license sanctions that apply to specific alleged violations of the statutes and rules enforced by the TDLR. The enforcement plan also presents the criteria that are considered by the Department’s Enforcement staff in determining the amount of a proposed administrative penalty or the magnitude of a proposed sanction. The enforcement plan is revised to include the penalty matrix for the electricians program.

The matrix of penalties and sanctions range from Class A violations with fines of $500-$2,000, which involves administrative and advertising violations such as failure to include contractor name and license number in advertising, to Class D violations with fines of $5,000 and/or revocation of license, which includes falsified applications and cheating on examinations.

A copy of the revised enforcement plan is posted on the Department’s website. You may also contact the Enforcement Division at (512) 539-5600 or by e-mail at [email protected] to obtain a copy of the revised plan.