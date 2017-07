UL has issued a warning that the Direct Replacement LED Tube lamp Model ZY-T8-18W1200 BIXX from manufacturer James Industry Group LLC bears an unauthorized UL Mark for the United States and Canada. The product may overheat or cause the fluorescent ballast to overheat, posing a potential fire hazard. Approximately 1,000 of these units were manufactured in 2014.

To see photos of the counterfeit product, click here.