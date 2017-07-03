Vincent Saputo, 1953 – 2017

It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that our friend and work colleague Vince Saputo passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at his home in Buford, Ga. He was surrounded by his loving family members.

Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the church. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Ga., 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Please post on-line condolences here or on the Memorial Park Funeral Home website.

Vince joined the EC&M / EW team approximately 12 years ago as our Southeast Sales Manager. He quickly proved his value to our team and assumed the role of National Sales Manager. Most recently he served as the Penton Electrical Group’s Key Account Manager in the Southeast, representing our Buildings Network portfolio of products.

Vince always strived to give his customers the first-class service they deserved. He was well-respected by his peers and thought of highly by his customers. I cherished his creativity and leaned on him heavily whenever the conversation turned to new product launches. I also admired his passion for putting together quality products that well-represented our brands in the market.

Vince was a man of faith and dedicated to his family. He was a loving husband to his wife Melody and extremely proud of his son and daughter’s (Adrienne and Anthony) accomplishments in life. He spoke of them often during our conversations. In recent years, it was also wonderful to see how much he was enjoying his new role as Grandpa in the Saputo family.

I feel fortunate to have crossed paths with this wonderful man and worked alongside him for so many years. I will miss him dearly, as will all of the other members of his Penton family.

Rest in peace my friend.