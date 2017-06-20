Going Against the Grain

Some of the most cost-effective maintenance practices don’t occur because they go against the grain of existing culture. For example:
- Replacing good parts. Suppose a circuit breaker has a bad component. You must take the breaker out of service to replace that. Does it save money to replace that one component versus a total rebuild? You don’t know those other breaker parts are actually good just by looking at them. Similarly, if you find one mot
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments