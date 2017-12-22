Atlanta Airport Power Outage

Atlanta Fire Chief Joel Baker has revealed that no foul play was involved in the December 17 fire that caused a power outage to the entire Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — the world’s busiest airport. Baker's complete statement, sent from the mayor's office, is provided below:

"The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD), in partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (FBI-JTFF) has concluded the preliminary investigation into the cause of Sunday's fire which led to the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

AFRD with our federal and local partners have determined that there is no evidence of foul play at this stage of the investigation. There is no information to suggest there was an insider threat or any connection to terrorism.

Smoke from the fire traveled throughout multiple terminals and areas within the airport. AFRD firefighters investigated every location where smoke was seen, and identified a single point of origin: The fire was caused by an electrical failure inside of a switchgear box located in the long below-grade tunnel which runs beneath the airport concourses. A subsequent intense arc flash ignited surrounding insulation and other combustibles inside the box."