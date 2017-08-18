Con Edison Ordered to Take Immediate Action to Guarantee N.Y. Subway Power Reliability

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) has directed Con Edison to take significant and immediate actions to improve the subway's power reliability and prevent future service failures. Subway riders have been forced to deal with repeated delays because of failures in power flow across the entire subway system.

Over the last 12 months alone, power-related issues have caused more than 32,000 subway delays and service disruptions.

Related: New York Governor Announces Immediate Actions to Improve Subway System Power Service

These outages stem from four problem areas:

Loss of power

Frequent surges in power that force the system to go into fail-safe mode (shutdown)

Frequent power dips which cause equipment to fail

An insufficient power back up system in the event of a power failure

To address these issues, the PSC has ordered Con Edison to perform the necessary remediation in coordination with the MTA. The PSC will monitor the progress on a weekly basis. The PSC has set an aggressive timeline for the work to be done: 6 months for priority projects, 9 months for second priority and the entire project completed within one year. Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), an independent, nonprofit organization for public interest energy research, will act as the agent/consultant to the PSC, and WSP, formerly known as Parsons Brinckerhoff, will act as the agent/consultant to the MTA. Work will be performed 7 days per week until the project is complete.

Failure of Con Edison to comply with the PSC's direction may subject Con Edison to penalties.

Read the full press release here.