Menu
LEDs and PQ
Power Quality & Reliability

Ground Planes for LED Drivers — Part 3 of 3

Strategic PQ monitoring can help identify disturbances that cause premature failures of digital-based LED drivers.

In Part 1 of this three-part series, we discussed the importance of a well-engineered PCB ground plane for LED drivers, so the ground plane can be effective in managing disturbance energy generated internal and external to the driver. In Part 2, we examined the basic grounding deficiencies in electrical panels, which increase the likelihood of facility-generated disturbances that cause damage to LED drivers on lighting branch circuits. In this third and final part, we’ll look at how

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Lighting & Control Design
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LEDs and Power Quality
Managing Power Quality for LED Lighting Systems
Oct 17, 2017
High-Bay LEDs
Uncovering PQ Problems with Industrial LED Lighting
Jul 21, 2017
checklist with boxes checked
Track Defects by Type and Cause
Mar 20, 2018
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — March 20, 2018
Mar 20, 2018