The Importance of Grounding — Part 2

Before the days of electronic loads, equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) were not required at the branch circuit level. But with the advent of electronic-based ballasts for fluorescent and HID luminaires, EGCs — now required by the National Electrical Code (NEC) — act as a path for low- and high-frequency currents that the ballasts do not need, or better said, that the ballasts reject. These currents are made up of leakage currents, emissions currents, and disturbance currents.<