Menu
Broken lightbulb Photo by Al Barry/Three Lions/Getty Images
Power Quality & Reliability

NEMA White Paper Evaluates Surge Susceptibility of Electrical Components

The technical committee on low voltage surge protective devices tested a variety of devices against nine different surge wave forms.

The effects of voltage surges on electrical and electronic equipment are difficult to characterize in a way that relates to real-world working conditions, but questions such as, ‘How many surges does it take to damage my equipment’ or ‘how much longer will my equipment last with and without surge protection?’ arise with almost every application. Although there are testing standards in place, those tests normally are conducted under standard lab conditions and don&rsquo

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electrical troubleshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — March 6, 2018
Mar 06, 2018
quiz computer keyboard
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Feb. 20, 2018
Feb 20, 2018
barcode scanner
Is Your CMMS Just a Work Order System? — Part 2
Feb 20, 2018
Internet of Things in factory setting
NEMA Joins IIC and NIST in Review of Emerging IoT Standards for New Energy Applications
Feb 17, 2018