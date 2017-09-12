PEARL Members Vital to Hurricane Disaster Recovery

Following the impact of recent hurricanes, member organizations of the Professional Electrical Apparatus Reconditioning League (PEARL) — a national trade organization comprised of companies that supply quality surplus and reconditioned/remanufactured electrical equipment and apparatus — are available to facilitate immediate remediation solutions through reconditioned electrical equipment, allowing for expedited recovery for businesses and utilities.

“As we’re seeing, a hurricane of Harvey’s magnitude can inflict massive damage on an infrastructure’s electrical equipment,” said Howard Herndon, president of PEARL. “PEARL member companies – many of which are located in Texas and throughout the Gulf States – are always ‘on the ready’ but catastrophic events like this require quick response and immediate service delivering equipment that is reliably up and running and back online as fast as possible. Working with highly trained technicians fortified with safe electrical equipment is crucial to disaster recovery.”

Those in Texas and Louisiana who have been hit by Harvey can access PEARL members through an Internet-based tool called the PEARL Link. This online tool, which can be used on mobile devices, desktop computers, and tablets, connects those in need to local PEARL companies that can deliver a variety of electrical equipment from circuit breakers, transformers, and switchgear to fuses, conduit, and motor controls.

Using the PEARL Link allows users to describe their issue, the type of equipment they have that needs immediate attention, and their location. PEARL member companies abide by PEARL’s strict reconditioning standards, and any electrical apparatus bearing the PEARL seal of approval indicates that a reconditioned device has been fully tested on calibrated test equipment by trained technicians and that it is in compliance with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

For more information, visit www.pearl1.org.