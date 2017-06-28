Menu
Power Factor and Displacement Power Factor
Power Quality & Reliability

Power Factor Vs. Displacement Power Factor

What’s the difference?

True power factor (PF) and displacement power factor (DPF) are commonly available on power analyzers and loggers. At first glance (and in some situations), they appear to measure the same thing, but there is an important difference. A review of their definitions and an explanation of when to use each are presented here.

PF and DPF are both measures of the “efficiency” of power delivery, in the sense that they are ratios of the useful energy delivered to a load versus the &

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Energy Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Uncovering Power Quality Culprits
Apr 01, 2010
What is Power Quality, Anyway?
What is Power Quality, Anyway?
Dec 20, 2010
Power Quality Compatibility and Compliance
Mar 01, 2001
Troubleshooting Industrial Power Quality Problems
Jul 01, 1998