Ranking Electrical Disturbances ― Part 2 of 7

This article is Part 2 of a new seven-part series on the effects of power quality disturbances on a five-stage electronic LED driver. In Part 1, which ran in the April 2018 issue, we listed seven categories of electrical disturbances as defined in Table 2 per IEEE 1159-2009, Recommended Practice for Monitoring Electric Power Quality. Our discussion focused on long-duration RMS variations. We now turn our attention to short-duration RMS variations.