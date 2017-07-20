Menu
Uptime Institute Awards 1,000th Certification

Tier certifications more than triple in the past five years, enabling data center operators across the globe to increase data center efficiency and performance.

Uptime Institute, an unbiased advisory organization focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of business critical infrastructure through innovation, collaboration, and independent certifications, has completed its 1,000th certification and is experiencing substantial worldwide growth. Over the past five years, Tier certifications have more than tripled, reflecting the global industry demand for predictable levels of performance.

Based on performance objectives and behaviors, Uptime Institute’s Tier Standard is designed to be flexible in approach and adaptable to the latest technologies and economics. Additionally, the organization continuously expands its business services assessment portfolio, introducing new programs like Management and Operations (M&O) reviews and the Efficient IT Stamp of Approval.

Uptime Institute continues to expand with the addition of new teams of professional engineering practitioners located in all major regions, along with appointing two senior executives to keep up with client demand. Key new hires include Matt Thoene, senior vice president, global operations and Mark Harris, senior vice president of marketing. Both individuals bring to the organization extensive data center and IT Infrastructure experience along with their core sales and marketing expertise.

