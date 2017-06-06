Menu
Power Quality & Reliability

Power Quality Equipment Market Expected to Reach $68 Billion by 2026

According to the latest report from Persistence Market Research, the sales of power quality equipment are expected to significantly grow in the near future, thanks to the rising proliferation of digitization trends across the world. In addition, analysts maintain that the “augmentation in transients and losses associated with the power transmission” over the past few years “have encouraged the market players to think progressively.” This is expected to result in revenues of more than $68,752 million by the end of 2026, a sharp increase from the current market value of $44,162 million.

More specifically, the report went on to say that “rapid deployment of the novel and advanced technologies in the telecommunication market is expected to substantially contribute toward the growth of power quality equipment. In addition, the continuously growing demand for high-capacity supply systems in order to power the data centers is chiefly attributing to the growth of power quality equipment market.”

