Amazon warehouse Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
While Amazon Business now sells more than $1 billion annually in industrial supplies to business customers, it’s tough to estimate how much of this in electrical supplies.
Product Sourcing & Supply

2017 Electrical Pyramid

Changes in how LEDs get to market are reshaping Electrical Wholesaling’s 2017 Electrical Pyramid.

While updating the EW Electrical Pyramid for 2017, EW’s editors quickly saw two glaring changes in the key channels for distribution of electrical products — first, the constantly evolving “bricks versus clicks” battle between established wholesalers servicing the market more or less traditionally with local branches stocked with inventory and local delivery versus the kaleidoscope of online new competitors, and second, some radically new channels for LEDs and related

