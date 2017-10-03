Menu
ABB image Image: ABB
Product Sourcing & Supply

ABB to Acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 Billion

ABB and GE have agreed to establish a long-term, strategic supply relationship for GE Industrial Solutions products and ABB products that GE sources today.

ABB today announced the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business, according to an ABB press release.

The release said, “GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has about 13,500 employees around the world. In 2016, GE Industrial Solutions had revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. … As part o

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Winsupply Acquires Plumbing and Electrical Distributor in Northern Florida
Oct 03, 2017
ECM September 2017 New Products
September 2017 New Products
Sep 22, 2017
Cargo ship
The Five Big Deals of the Day
Sep 14, 2017
AZZ acquires Powergrid Solutions
Sep 09, 2017