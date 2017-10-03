ABB to Acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 Billion

ABB today announced the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business, according to an ABB press release.
The release said, “GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has about 13,500 employees around the world. In 2016, GE Industrial Solutions had revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. … As part o
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments