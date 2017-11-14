Menu
ABB Logo wikimedia commons
Product Sourcing & Supply

ABB Realigns Transformer Production in U.S. and Globally

ABB will consolidate its power transformers manufacturing by investing in its South Boston and Crystal Springs units and discontinue production at its unit in St. Louis, which will continue to focus on engineering and service activities.

ABB is in the midst of a strategic realignment of its global transformer manufacturing, engineering and service footprint to enhance competitiveness in a market marked by increasing competition and consolidation.

The move is part of the company’s ‘Power Up’ transformation of its Power Grids division. In the United States, ABB will consolidate its power transformers manufacturing footprint by investing in its South Boston and Crystal Springs units and discontinue prod

