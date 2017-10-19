Arlington and Bridgeport Settle All Currently Pending Litigation

Arlington Industries, Inc. Scranton, PA, and Bridgeport Fittings Inc., Stratford, CT, today announced that they have reached an agreement that settles all litigation currently pending between the companies. In connection with this settlement, Arlington has received payment of $1.37 million for the judgment in case No. 3:06-cv-1105 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania against Bridgeport’s 3838ASP and 3838SP Whipper-Snap Duplex connectors. Bridgeport has dismissed its appeal from that judgment and Arlington has dismissed its cross-appeal seeking attorney’s fees. This settlement also resolves Arlington’s contempt allegations against Bridgeport in case No. 3:02-cv-00134 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. All other terms of the parties’ settlement are confidential. This recent payment brings Arlington’s recovery for violations of its Snap-Tite and Snap2It Patents to $12 million.