Atkore International Acquires Calpipe Industries

Atkore International Group Inc., Harvey, IL, has acquired Calpipe Industries, LLC., adding electrical conduit systems for corrosive environments and security bollards for high security, access control and architectural environments to its stable of electrical brands.

“We’re excited to have Calpipe join the Atkore family and provide enhancements to our product portfolio with stainless steel and PVC coated conduit systems that provide superior corrosion protection,” Bi