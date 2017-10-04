Menu
Atkore logo
Product Sourcing & Supply

Atkore International Acquires Calpipe Industries

Dan Markus, founder and CEO of Calpipe Industries, will stay on as a strategic advisor and Gary Lessing will continue as president of Calpipe Industries

Atkore International Group Inc., Harvey, IL, has acquired Calpipe Industries, LLC., adding electrical conduit systems for corrosive environments and security bollards for high security, access control and architectural environments to its stable of electrical brands.

“We’re excited to have Calpipe join the Atkore family and provide enhancements to our product portfolio with stainless steel and PVC coated conduit systems that provide superior corrosion protection,” Bi

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Winsupply Acquires Plumbing and Electrical Distributor in Northern Florida
Oct 03, 2017
ABB image
ABB to Acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 Billion
Sep 25, 2017
ECM September 2017 New Products
September 2017 New Products
Sep 22, 2017
Cargo ship
The Five Big Deals of the Day
Sep 14, 2017