AZZ acquires Powergrid Solutions

PSI bolsters AZZ's electrical switchgear portfolio.

AZZ Inc., Fort Worth, TX, a provider of metal coatings services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets, announced that it has acquired all the assets and outstanding shares of Powergrid Solutions, Inc., a privately held company based in Oshkosh, WI. PSI designs, engineers and manufactures customized low and medium-voltage power quality, power generation and distribution equipment. PSI’s product portfolio includes metal-enclosed, metal-clad and padmount switchgear, serving the utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy markets since 1982. Terms were not disclosed.

Ken Lavelle, President and General Manager of AZZ Electrical Systems, commented “The acquisition of PSI is a key addition to our electrical switchgear portfolio. The addition of PSI’s low-voltage and padmount switchgear allows AZZ to offer a comprehensive portfolio of customized switchgear solutions to both existing and new customers in a diverse set of industries.

