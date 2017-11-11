Champion Fiberglass Wins NEMA’s 2017 Business Innovation Council Illuminations Award

Champion Fiberglass Inc., Houston, TX, recently the 2017 Business Innovation Council (BIC) Illuminations Award from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA. This distinction, part of the NEMA’s suite of Illuminations awards, was announced this week as part of NEMA’s 91st Annual Membership Meeting in Bonita Springs, FL. Click here to see a video commemorating the evening’s honorees.

The BIC Award was established by the NEMA Board of Governors in 2015 as a way to highlight the work of small- and medium-sized NEMA Business Innovation Council member companies. Each year, the award honors a member company that has demonstrated success through entrepreneurial growth, advanced technology, or pioneered innovation.

Champion Fiberglass was chosen as this year’s award winner in recognition of the company’s contributions to the electroindustry. Founded in 1988 by Goran Haag, Champion Fiberglass will celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2018. Champion Fiberglass is a leading supplier of fiberglass conduit and strut for use in demanding industrial, electrical, and mechanical markets. Champion Fiberglass, and Haag in particular, demonstrate a passion for and a commitment to quality products and innovation.

This year’s other NEMA award winners include: